AG Jeff Landry to launch investigation into nursing home resident deaths

Lafayette, LA— With more than $630 million in taxable sales in July, year-to-date taxable sales reached $4.37 billion. July 2021 sales were 17.5% higher than sales in July 2020. Year-to-date sales were 24.2% higher than 2020 and 20.7% higher than 2019. July 2021 sales are the highest on record for the month of July and the sixth-highest month on record.

“July’s taxable sales continue a phenomenal trend in Lafayette Parish. Never before has the community seen five $600 million months in a row. Shoppers have set up local retailers for a successful second half of 2021,” says Gregg Gothreaux, President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “LEDA’s forecasting model puts the community on track to reach $7.17 billion in taxable sales for 2021—that would beat the standing record by 11%.”