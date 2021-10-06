AG Jeff Landry to discuss historic legal settlement bringing millions of dollars to Louisiana

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. The Biden administration’s suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water was blocked Tuesday, June 15, 2021, by a federal judge in Louisiana. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty’s ruling came in a lawsuit filed in March by Louisiana’s Republican attorney general, Jeff Landry and officials in 12 other states. Doughty’s ruling granting a preliminary injunction to those states said his order applies nationwide. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Attorney General Jeff Landry is will host a press conference to discuss Louisiana’s historic legal settlement with the Nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors and a company that manufactures and markets opioids.

“Families throughout Louisiana have been devastated by the opioid epidemic,” said Landry. “My office and I have worked tirelessly with other state leaders to mitigate the damage to our citizens and help treat those in need.”

Danny Schneider Sr. from the Netflix series “The Pharmacist” is expected to join AG Landry, along with other legal, municipal, and law enforcement leaders across Louisiana.

The press conference will be held on Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.