AG Jeff Landry to discuss historic legal settlement bringing millions of dollars to Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Attorney General Jeff Landry is will host a press conference to discuss Louisiana’s historic legal settlement with the Nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors and a company that manufactures and markets opioids.
“Families throughout Louisiana have been devastated by the opioid epidemic,” said Landry. “My office and I have worked tirelessly with other state leaders to mitigate the damage to our citizens and help treat those in need.”
Danny Schneider Sr. from the Netflix series “The Pharmacist” is expected to join AG Landry, along with other legal, municipal, and law enforcement leaders across Louisiana.
The press conference will be held on Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.