AG Jeff Landry subject of attorney ethics complaint by NAACP over H-2B visa work

Louisiana

by: nola.com

Posted: / Updated:

The Louisiana NAACP will ask the disciplinary arm of the state Supreme Court this week to investigate state Attorney General Jeff Landry over his private business dealings with a since-convicted visa fraudster, for evidence of a violation of ethics rules for attorneys, an official with the advocacy group said.

A draft of a complaint that group leaders said they will lodge Monday with the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which investigates lawyers for the high court, is based on the findings of an investigation by The Times-Picayune and The Advocate published Feb. 14.

The report found that companies owned by Landry made dubious claims and submitted questionable documents to federal regulators while seeking guest-worker visas for hundreds of Mexican workers in 2017.

