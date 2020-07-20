AG Jeff Landry sends letter to governor further criticizing Louisiana’s mask mandate

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Attorney General Jeff Landry has publicly responded to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ letter last week that fired back at the AG’s criticism of the statewide mask mandate.

In his letter Monday, Landry said the governor is “impeding the constitutional freedoms of all Louisianans without any concrete goal or objective based on published metrics.”

The attorney general claims efforts to “flatten the curve” on statewide cases have cost economic and personal freedoms.

You can read Landry’s full July 20, 2020, letter to the governor here: