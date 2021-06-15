AG Jeff Landry responds to block of Biden’s pause on oil, gas leases

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — A federal judge has blocked the Biden Administration’s ban on oil lease sales on public lands days after Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office made arguments in U.S. District Court against Biden’s executive order.
AG Landry made the following statement:
“This is a victory not only for the rule of law, but also for the thousands of workers who produce affordable energy for Americans. We appreciate that federal courts have recognized President Biden is completely outside his authority in his attempt to shut down oil and gas leases on federal lands.”