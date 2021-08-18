AG Jeff Landry: Federal judge rules against vaccine requirement for VCOM student enrollment

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Attorney General Jeff Landry announced that a federal judge has granted a temporary restraining order preventing the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) from requiring vaccinations as part of the enrollment process.

“Even during a pandemic, we must protect the rights of our citizens,” said Landry. “I’m pleased with the court’s decision and glad these students can focus on what’s important; their education.”

“This is a win for the people of Louisiana who have sincerely held religious convictions and other reservations about these vaccines,” added Solicitor General Liz Murrill. “The bottom line is that the law and constitution still apply. We are grateful to Judge Doughty for protecting their rights and upholding the rule of law and will continue to work toward an acceptable resolution.”

“We’re very happy with the decision,” said Michael DuBos the attorney representing the VCOM students. “We feel it is important to respect individual rights, especially in a time of crisis. If not, it sets a dangerous precedent.”