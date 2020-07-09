AG: Consumers should be on the lookout for these recalled child products

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) – Attorney General Jeff Landry is alerting Louisiana parents and guardians of several child products that have recently been recalled.

“I am committed to protecting Louisiana families,” said General Landry. “I encourage all Louisiana parents and guardians to learn about these recalled child products so our State’s children may be safer.”

Landry listed the following recalled products:

Musical Lili Llama by Manhattan Toy

Children’s Neck Pillows by Ximi Vogu

Bunz Kidz Children’s Sleepwear Sets by Stargate Appare

Swurfer Baby and Toddler Swings by Flybar

Miniware Teething Spoons by Bonnsu

Strollers by Island Wear

View descriptions of these items and remedies of their recalls here.

Visit www.AGJeffLandry.com/SafetyBox to view recalls from previous months.

To get additional consumer tips, please call Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 351-4889.