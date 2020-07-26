After crash, man leaves his car, shoots & kills victim in second car, flees

A release from NOPD’s Public Affairs Division said the victim was taken in an ambulance to a hospital where he died.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — After getting into a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Central City, a man left the car he was driving and shot a 28-year-old man in the second car, killing him and leaving the scene.

Officers with the New Orleans Police Department’s Sixth District responded to reports of a shooting near Fourth Street and Claiborne Avenue around 11:48 a.m., finding the victim with at least one gunshot wound.

Police did not specify if the suspect left the scene on foot or in the vehicle, if the shooter or victim were passengers or drivers, or if there were anyone else in the cars.

No information was provided about a possible suspect or motive in the killing. The victim has not been identified pending the notification of his next of kin.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOPD Homicide Detective Christopher Puccio and can be reached at (504) 658-5300. They can also call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP