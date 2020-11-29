Advocates take to the steps of the Governor’s mansion demanding justice for Quawan Charles

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) Community activists from all over the country traveled to the Governor’s Mansion in Baton Rouge Saturday standing in solidarity with one thing on their minds.

“We are sick and tired of being sick and tired.”

“We demand justice and we will not stop until there is justice.”

“Black kids matter, Black kids matter.”

Under grey skies at the front gate of the Louisiana Governor’s Mansion stood the family of 15-year-old Quawan Charles with community activists from across the nation.

“No justice, no peace. Say his name, Quawan Charles.”

“We will get justice. Somebody will be arrested and arrested soon.”

“We got ten toes down for this family. We won’t stop protesting until they stop killing us.”

Emotions ran high as each community group spoke about the lives of Quawan Charles and Trayford Pellerin, who was shot and killed by Lafayette Police this summer.

Each group vowed to stay together, vowed to stand with other groups until they say there is a change and a movement.

“We have to stand. We have to stand together.”

“We might not all take the microphone, but we are all here. We are brothers, sisters, we are family.”

Announced at the protest, a recall petition will be formed for Louisiana’s Governor John Bel Edwards.