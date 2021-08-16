Advocates gathering at Louisiana State Capitol to ask for “more than a mask mandate”

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 file photo, Students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for the first day of school at Sessums Elementary School in Riverview, Fla. President Joe Biden has called school district superintendents in Florida and Arizona, praising them for doing what he called “the right thing” after their respective boards implemented mask requirements in defiance of their Republican governors amid growing COVID-19 infections. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

Progressive Social Network: "There is a false narrative that we are now “'post-pandemic.'”

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A group calling itself the Concerned Louisianans for Safe and Healthy Schools and Communities is gathering at 8:30 a.m. on the State Capitol steps to speak about what it calls the need “for safe and healthy schools across the state.”

According to organizers, “This diverse group of advocates is circulating a statewide petition that demands that Louisiana Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education do more than simply require masks to keep our schools and communities safe during this unprecedented public health emergency.”

These groups make up the coalition that is holding the Monday morning news conference:

Power Coalition for Equity and Justice

The Amandla Group, LLC

Progressive Social Network of BR

Immunize Louisiana

Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge

Step Up Louisiana

After the 8:30 a.m. news conference, members of this coalition will make their voices heard at the House Health and Welfare committee meeting.

That meeting begins at 10 a.m.

Concerned Louisianans for Safe and Healthy Schools and Communities believe that “Louisiana needs more than a mask mandate to prevent further outbreaks of COVID-19, that undoubtedly will happen without proper public health mitigation strategies.”