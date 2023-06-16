BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After a big push from educators and advocates, early childhood education was given millions of dollars from the state government. Yet some believe it is not enough to meet the need.

Over 114,000 children in Louisiana need access to quality early childhood education. Lawmakers and advocates are making the push to get more investments into starting kids young on their learning journey. In the final minutes of the legislative session, $44 million was put towards replacing lost federal dollars that have dried up after the pandemic.

“We’re currently only serving about 14,000 [kids]. We’ve got miles to go. This investment of $44 million by the legislature is a down payment,” said Libbie Sonnier, Executive Director of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children.

The $44 million will only save about 3,500 seats. At the peak of the pandemic with federal aid flowing in they had about 28,000 seats filled.

In his original budget proposal, Gov. John Bel Edwards originally asked for about $60 million for the program to backfill federal dollars. The House had removed it, while the Senate only proposed $14 million to be put back. The changes came down just under the wire to up the money.

“That is the largest amount of state general fund ever for early childhood education in the state of Louisiana. And so we can be thankful for that. There is not a higher priority for me and quite frankly, for many people and organizations across Louisiana than early childhood,” said Edwards.

Early childhood education has become a point of contention when it comes to funding at the capitol, mostly around how much money should be handed over. Most lawmakers have recognized the critical need to put money towards the state’s youngest learners – especially when the state has rare extra money on hand.

“We know that we need a minimum of $115 million annually for a decade,” Sonnier said. “That number is not going to go anywhere. That is the need. I also will say that I think we’re going to see more and more locals step up to say we need to invest at the local level.”

Some parishes have implemented local millage to pay for the programs, but there is a state match that needs to be funded as well. The early childhood fund has about $50 million in it and the legislature authorized about $26 million to be spent to match local dollars being put up in Shreveport, Bossier, New Orleans, and other areas.

Advocates said they are working with the candidates for governor to make sure they realize their priorities for this education going forward.