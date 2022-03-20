LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Sheriff Jason Ard is sharing the story of a newborn named Jackson and LPSO Deputy C. Carrier.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about a woman in labor on Tuesday, February 22.

Deputy Carrier arrived on scene and was able to witness “the miracle of child birth and he was able to assist until our medical partners arrived,” according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

In case you are curious, everyone is doing well.





Images courtesy of Sheriff Jason Ard Livingston Parish

The story does not end there though, as one of the newest residents of Livingston Parish will have quite the story to tell in time.

Deputy Carrier was joined by Jackson’s adoptive mother, Whitney and birth mother, Tiffany.

LPSO says Whitney helped deliver Jackson into this world.

‘Adoption is beautiful. What a beautiful thing to deliver your baby.’ said Whitney.

Tiffany had this to say about the birth experience.

‘Now I know what the phrase ‘Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away’ means cause I will never ever ever forget how we bonded.”