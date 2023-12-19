BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department was on patrol early on Thursday, Dec. 14 when they saw a vehicle that was not moving. The vehicle was driven by Johnny Hardy, 22, of Baton Rouge.

His vehicle remained “stationary during multiple light cycles at the signal light on the College Drive off-ramp” for I-10 East, according to the affidavit. A traffic stop was initiated, and Hardy was found sleeping by a member of BRPD.

The officer could see “a large rolled marijuana cigarette sitting on top of an ashtray cup inside the cup holder in plain view along with a firearm between the driver seat and the center console,” according to the affidavit.

Hardy was taken into custody and a search was conducted by BRPD. They said that a “large amount” of money was found on his person. A search of Hardy’s vehicle uncovered a gun, marijuana, marijuana buds, digital scale and a box of sandwich bags.

The Baton Rouge man was subsequently booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Thursday, Dec. 14 and charged with illegal carrying of weapons with CDS and possession\distribution manufacturing schedule I.

Bond details were not released.

