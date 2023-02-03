NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – The former accountant for a Louisiana-based band pled guilty on Feb. 1 to misappropriating funds from the band’s bank accounts.

Alice C. “Shannon” Chabaud, 80, of New Orleans, pled guilty on Feb. 1, to access device fraud in relation to her theft from her former accounting client, a New Orleans-based band names “Band A,” according to the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Chabaud illegally accessed Band A’s bank accounts after being fired as the band’s accountant in 2015.

Between her firing in Sept. 2015 and May 2020, she misappropriated $207,607 from Band A without the members’ knowledge or permission, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Chabaud faces a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, and three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The FBI New Orleans Field Office investigated this matter and the prosecution is being led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew R. Payne.