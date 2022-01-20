Acadiana’s Headlines

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) -- Firefighters determined that an early morning manufactured home fire on Mills St. was intentionally set, according to Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier.

Sonnier said crews responded to a blaze on the 3000 block of Mills St. at around 5:45 a.m. this morning, Jan. 20, and they were quickly able to bring the fire under control. No firefighters or residents were injured. Units from Carencro and Duson also assisted.