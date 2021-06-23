Acadiana woman killed in Texas; boyfriend charged

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A man has been charged with murder for the death of a woman after being involved with a standoff with police in Huntsville.

The Longview PD on Wednesday afternoon released the following information.

On June 15, 2021, at approximately 5:02 p.m., Longview Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 blk of Sydney St. in reference to a welfare check of an individual.

When officers arrived, they discovered 22-year-old Paige Martin inside a residence deceased. It appeared Martin had injuries to her neck. During the investigation, Longview Police were notified by the Huntsville Police Department that the suspect 24-year-old Dontrey Walker was in a standoff with police in their city.

During the standoff, Walker indicated to the Huntsville Police Department that he had killed his girlfriend in Longview.

The Longview Police obtained an arrest warrant for Walker charging him with murder. The Huntsville Police Department successfully negotiated his surrender and he was taken into custody for the warrant.

Walker is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on a $500,000 surety bond. If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Detectives at 903-237-1110.

Funeral services were held Wednesday for Martin in her hometown of Lake Arthur.