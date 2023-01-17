ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) – The Acadiana Planning Commission received a 2022 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) for The Acadiana Regional Broadband Initiative.

After the Acadiana Planning Commission recognized that areas having lagging broadband access had experienced outmigration and negative job growth, they “conducted a baseline assessment of broadband services throughout the region, developed an action plan for improvements, and ultimately secured more than $33 million in public and private investment to expand high speed broadband access to rural communities in the region,” according to the press release.

NADO is a Washington, DC-based membership association of regional development organizations that promotes programs and policies that strengthen local governments, 2 communities, and economies through regional cooperation, program delivery, and comprehensive strategies.

The Acadiana Planning Commission was chosen to receive the The Impact Award, which is a “program recognizes regional development organizations and their partners for improving the economic and community competitiveness of our nation’s regions and local communities.”