BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Richard Zuschlag, chairman and CEO of Acadian Ambulance Service, has issued a statement after one of their vehicles was involved in an accident that killed two people and sent a third person to the hospital.

An ambulance was involved in a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee on June 27. The driver of the ambulance, Kymber Nezat, 28, and patient Albert Bordelon, 82, were killed after colliding with a tractor-trailer on Highway 1.

Another passenger, Hunter Fruge’, was taken to the hospital. Zuschlag said he is recovering from his injuries.

Zuschlag expressed condolences to the victims’ families. Read the entire statement below.