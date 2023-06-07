SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – His name means, “God will strengthen,” and the child who inspired Ezekiel’s Law is strengthening others even after the toddler’s life ended violently in July 2022.

Ezekiel J’sai Harry’s body was found in a Terrebonne Parish trash can after he died from severe, blunt-force trauma. He was two years old.

Ezekiel was described as a typical little boy, always smiling and running around. Bold, tough, and loved to laugh—that’s how loved ones described him just prior to his funeral.

Ezekiel’s mother Maya Jones, 28, and her boyfriend Jermaine Robinson, 37, were indicted on first-degree murder charges connected to the toddler’s death.

A Louisiana State Senator, Mike Fesi (R-Houma), began questioning procedures after he learned that a state agency had been contacted about little Ezekiel being in danger prior to his death.

Determine to make a difference, Fesi dug for facts and eventually became determined to create a law that would protect children like Ezekiel from abuse and bureaucracy in the future.

The law was introduced in the Senate on Apr. 1. Two months later, on June 1, Ezekiel’s Law became Act No. 40 when it was signed by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

Ezekiel’s Law

Prior to Ezekiel’s Law, the Children’s Cabinet coordinated and focused programs and funding for services to kids and families. A Children’s Cabinet Advisory Board was to share information and thoughts from advocacy group perspectives, parents’ and service providers’ perspectives, and also provided membership for the board.

Ezekiel’s Law builds upon present law related to child and teen abuse with the intent of lowering statistics of child and teen homicides in the state of Louisiana.

Fesi’s legislation passed both the Louisiana House and the Louisiana Senate with zero nays.