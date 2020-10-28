Abbeville man accused of shooting at vehicle with AR-15 arrested

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) A shots fired incident in Abbeville on October 12 has resulted in an arrest.

Abbeville Police arrested Chaquam Williams of Abbeville and charged him with illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.

According to police spokesman Lt. Jonathan Touchet, On October 12 at approximately 6:50 p.m. officers responded to the area of Live Oak Manor Apartments on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in reference to shots being fired in the area.

Officers began their investigation and located several “spent casings” in the area, Touchet said.

He said surveillance video showed multiple people getting out of a vehicle and shooting weapons at another vehicle.

Officers were able to identify one of the subjects shooting an AR-15 style rifle as Chaquam Williams of Abbeville.

Following an arrest warrant, Williams was located, arrested and transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

This incident is still under investigation, and more arrests are expected, Touchet said.