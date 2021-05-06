Aaron Neville says he’s retiring from touring

Aaron Neville performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — New Orleans R&B and soul musician Aaron Neville announced Thursday that he is retiring from touring.

In a letter published on social media, Neville writes that the nature of travel and the schedule needed to make a tour work “has become less than desirable.”

“The current climate of our world brought me many realizations. Life is short and I’d like to spend my remaining time on this earth being less hurried,” Neville writes.

Neville said he will continue to make more music and “may show up at a special event or concert down the road.”

“The time has come for me to stop ripping and running on the road. I waited for someone to invent a way to beam me from show to show but no such luck,” Neville wrote.