SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gas prices throughout Louisiana have increased to a new record high after a slight fall in early May.
According to AAA, the cost of gas in Lafayette is averaging $4.20 a gallon as of Tuesday, the highest ever reported in the area.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $4.52, which is an increase of nearly $1.50 from last year. Tuesday the United States crossed a milestone in gas pricing with AAA reporting that every state has crossed the $4 per gallon threshold.
AAA has three tips that motorists can use to maximize fuel economy and minimize trips to the pump.
- Minimize your use of air conditioning. Even at highway speeds, open windows have less effect on fuel economy than the engine power required to operate the air conditioning compressor.
- Plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip, and whenever possible travel outside of high-traffic times of day.
- If you own more than one car, use the most fuel-efficient model that can meet the needs of the journey.
The nation’s top 10 most expensive markets: California ($6.02), Hawaii ($5.33), Nevada ($5.19), Washington ($5.09), Oregon ($5.06), Alaska ($5.00), Washington, D.C. ($4.81), Arizona ($4.81), Illinois ($4.84) and New York ($4.80).