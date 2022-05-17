SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gas prices throughout Louisiana have increased to a new record high after a slight fall in early May.

According to AAA, the cost of gas in Lafayette is averaging $4.20 a gallon as of Tuesday, the highest ever reported in the area.

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $4.52, which is an increase of nearly $1.50 from last year. Tuesday the United States crossed a milestone in gas pricing with AAA reporting that every state has crossed the $4 per gallon threshold.

AAA has three tips that motorists can use to maximize fuel economy and minimize trips to the pump.

Minimize your use of air conditioning. Even at highway speeds, open windows have less effect on fuel economy than the engine power required to operate the air conditioning compressor.

Plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip, and whenever possible travel outside of high-traffic times of day.

If you own more than one car, use the most fuel-efficient model that can meet the needs of the journey.

The nation’s top 10 most expensive markets: California ($6.02), Hawaii ($5.33), Nevada ($5.19), Washington ($5.09), Oregon ($5.06), Alaska ($5.00), Washington, D.C. ($4.81), Arizona ($4.81), Illinois ($4.84) and New York ($4.80).