A triple shooting leaves one child dead

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD officers investigating a triple shooting that left a 10-year-old child dead yesterday are looking for a white Jeep Wrangler they say was connected to the shooting.

Investigators believe the Jeep Wrangler was used as a getaway vehicle after the shooting. Three suspects wearing hoodies and face masks were seen driving away in the Jeep, which did not have license plates.

The Jeep has extra-wide off-road tires and dark tinted windows.

The triple shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Pauger Street. Three people were shot, including a 10-year-old who later died.

“Anytime in which we as a society are talking about social justice versus social injustice within the community,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said during a press conference from the scene of the shooting. “We need to take a look at ourselves. What is it that we are doing and what is it that we are excepting. As a norm that should not be excepted as a norm.”

Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who was also at the scene, said shooting at children is unacceptable and troubling.

“We are going to do everything possible to render justice in our community as well as plead to residence, parents included to come forth with the information if you have information,” Cantrell said.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle of interest and its occupants are asked to contact Homicide Detective Jamaane Roy at (504) 658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.