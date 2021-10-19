A solution for dealing with claim disputes after Hurricane Ida?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Commissioner Jim Donelon is speaking at the Louisiana Department of Insurance on Tuesday morning.

Commissioner Donelon is going to provide details about the Hurricane Ida Mediation Program.

The purpose of the mediation program is to help resolve claim disputes between policyholders and insurers.

According to the Louisiana Department of Insurance, “The program is available to all authorized property and casualty insurers and surplus lines insurers and their insureds to facilitate disputes for personal lines residential insurance claims of up to $50,000.”

Donelon is expected to delve into how the Hurricane Ida Mediation Program will be handled as some victims continue to recover from Hurricane Ida.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.