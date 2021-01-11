A Sneaux Day in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) -- The Louisiana Legislature's annual session doesn't start until April, but one lawmaker is already getting his proposed gasoline tax hike into gear.

State Rep. Jack McFarland plans to file his proposal -- the Government Reform in Transportation (or GRIT) Act -- in the coming months. The Jonesboro Republican, who has opposed previous gas tax proposals, argues that failure to act would hurt Louisiana roads and bridges -- and business.