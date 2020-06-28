A mother whose son was murdered is putting her mourning into words in a motivational book

BATON ROUGE, La. (BR Proud News) – These days, Kenya London is smiling. It’s a different image from what we saw exactly one year ago.



“It’s been hard. I have my good day and I have my bad days.”



On June 26, 2019, London’s 18-year-old son, Davonta London was shot and killed. The teen’s body was pushed out of a car at a park in the middle of the day.



“Her it is a year later, I said since this has happened, life has happened I cannot hold my pain in. It’s somebody out there that needs to hear how I’m able to still focus and still keep going, keep pushing, while carrying so much pain on me.”



London is now putting her grief into a book, looking to help other people who are dealing with the same pain she feels.



“I wanted to express how I’m able to process with everyday life with the amount of pain that I am holding in” said London.



The book — “Broken but not shattered” goes into detail about her experience following her son’s death. It also has a message to help readers find their purpose.



“Some more things I talk about in the book is, not losing yourself in the process of grieving. Sometimes, you can be so overwhelmed with the pain and it kind of phase and blocks you out in so many ways to where you don’t have a care about anything else.”

She said, if God could help her get through her trials, it was her mission to pay it forward to others.



“My purpose is not only for my other son, or my granddaughter but it’s for several other across the world that is dealing with this, trapped in those depressed and anxiety modes and losing themselves. you must stay focused. you have to say, there’s someone here that counting on you.”



