A Louisiana inmate allegedly rapes guard, faces new charges

ST. GABRIEL, La. (AP) — An inmate at a Louisiana prison is facing new charges after he allegedly raped a female guard at the facility on Friday.

The state Department of Public Safety and Corrections, in a news release, said Erick Dehart, 29, has been charged with aggravated rape. The alleged incident happened in a cellblock at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel around 9:30 a.m., authorities said.

The department did not release any further details about the reported attack. The guard’s name or length of employment was not released.

Dehart is currently serving a 30-year sentence for armed robbery for a case out of Terrebonne Parish, and a five-year sentence for simple burglary out of Lafourche Parish. The sentences are being served consecutively.