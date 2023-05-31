CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Caldwell school community is mourning the loss of former student Damarion Andrews who passed away Tuesday, May 30th, after a tragic accident on his senior trip in Florida last week.

Caldwell Parish High School student, Jae’kwon Gulley, said he was upset when he heard the news.

“When I first found out, I was pretty sad about it because we basically grew up together. It’s sad because he was one of my close friends. You know, losing someone like that hurts.”

Andrews had recently graduated from Caldwell Parish High School two weeks ago. While on a senior trip in Florida, he was riding a golf cart and fell off the cart, and hit his head. He lost consciousness and never regained it. He was 17 years old.

“He is always happy to be around everybody, so he is never mean to anybody at all,” another Caldwell Parish High School student, Sebastian McCoy, said.

Damarion’s former teacher, Mistie Simons, said The Heroes Center provided the community a place to grieve and support one another.

“They need to process their grief. They don’t need to hold their grief inside. They need their teachers, they need their pastors, they need their youth directors. And, so we can love on them and encourage them.”

Damarion’s passion for sports brought many people together. Coach Daniel Binkley says he was constantly living his life to the fullest.

“He was probably the most aggressive athlete I have ever seen. He has such passion andrive that you put him in the right work situation, and he is going to excel really well.”

Damarion’s friends say he will be remembered with love and endearment.

“Don’t let people down, bring them up like Damarion did. He was always happy,” McCoy said.

“We have to remember the smile and the light that he brought to every aspect of all of our lives.” Simons said.

Damarion was planning on continuing his education at Lafayette Community College.