A Louisiana city is considered one of the worst to live in the United States

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:
Louisiana_state_flag_1557851287564.png

(WVLA)– A recent study puts one Louisiana city in a bad light.

According to the survey, Donaldsonville is not only the worst city to live in Louisiana, but it ranks as the second worst in the nation.

The 247wallst.com study took a look at various metrics including:

  • Affordability
  • Economy
  • Standard of living
  • Community

247wallst.com provided this description of Donaldsonville:

A poor city, Donaldsonville’s median annual household income is just $22,716. Additionally, a staggering 39.4% of city residents live below the poverty line. The area’s low incomes are likely attributable in part to a weak job market. Over the last five years, overall employment in the city declined by 4.9%. The city’s 14.3% five-year unemployment rate is well more than double the comparable U.S. unemployment rate.

Donaldsonville has a population of 8,090, an unemployment rate over 14% and a poverty rate that hits almost 40%.

The ten worst cities to live are ranked below:

  • 1.       Yazoo City, MS
  • 2.       Donaldsonville, LA
  • 3.       Fair Oaks, GA
  • 4.       Beecher, MI
  • 5.       Irondale, GA
  • 6.       Poinciana, FL
  • 7.       Golden Valley, AZ
  • 8.       Conyers, GA
  • 9.       La Homa, TX
  • 10.    Shady Hills, FL

The expanded list of worst places to live in America can be found here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

