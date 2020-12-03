A former Louisiana police officer among those arrested in investigation into sex crimes involving child victims

BATON ROUGE, La. – Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office announced that the agency’s Cyber Crime Unit has arrested a now-terminated officer from the Port Fourchon Harbor Police Department and a registered sex offender for internet crimes against children.

Jason Plaisance, 47, of Galliano, was arrested and faces two counts of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13 (possession). This arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Plaisance was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, the attorney general’s office said.

Dillon Everett (Attorney General’s Office)

Dillon Everett, 33, of Golden Meadow, was arrested and charged with 120 counts of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of (possession) and 22 counts of pornography involving a juvenile (distribution). This arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Golden Meadow Police Department. Everett was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

Everett was previously arrested by the Cyber Crime Unit in 2014 and subsequently sentenced to five years; he is a registered sex offender who was released from the Department of Corrections in January 2020.

“Crimes against children are heinous offenses that inflict life-long damage to their victims so my office will continue to bring child predators to justice, no matter who they are or where they hide,” said Landy in a statement Thursday. “I appreciate the cooperation of the Port Fourchon Harbor Police Department and the work of our law enforcement partners to make these two arrests.”