A crash Sunday claimed the life of a 79-year-old unrestrained woman in St. Francisville

79-year-old Adele Goldsby of Jackson died in a 2-vehicle crash Sunday on US Hwy. 61 at LA Hwy 965 in West Feliciana Parish.

According to State Police, the crash happened around 2 p.m.

An initial investigation has revealed that the crash occurred as 79-year-old Daniel Goldsby Jr. of Jackson was traveling southbound on US Hwy 61 at the same time that the driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on US Hwy 61.

According to police, Goldsby failed to yield and made a left turn into the path of the Camry which resulted in the Camry striking Goldby’s vehicle on its front passenger side door.

Adele Goldsby was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Daniel Goldsby Jr. was also unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. They were also transported to a local hospital for treatment.