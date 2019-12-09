Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

A crash Sunday claimed the life of a 79-year-old unrestrained woman in St. Francisville

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

79-year-old Adele Goldsby of Jackson died in a 2-vehicle crash Sunday on US Hwy. 61 at LA Hwy 965 in West Feliciana Parish.

According to State Police, the crash happened around 2 p.m.

An initial investigation has revealed that the crash occurred as 79-year-old Daniel Goldsby Jr. of Jackson was traveling southbound on US Hwy 61 at the same time that the driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on US Hwy 61.

According to police, Goldsby failed to yield and made a left turn into the path of the Camry which resulted in the Camry striking Goldby’s vehicle on its front passenger side door.

Adele Goldsby was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Daniel Goldsby Jr. was also unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. They were also transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Mostly clear this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories