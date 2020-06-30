A 28-year-old man accused of shooting at his grandmother, faces attempted murder charge

WINNSBORO, LA (KTVE/KARD)– A man is behind bars following a 6-hour standoff in Winnsboro earlier tonight.

Franklin Parish Sheriffs were called to George Bartness Rd off of Highway 863 Monday just after 12 p.m.

When deputies arrived they were told 28-year-old Lorn Lee Roberts had fired shots at his grandmother and barricaded himself inside her home. Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb said it happened outside of the home while Roberts’ grandmother was in her garden.

Roberts’ grandmother managed to get away on a tractor. She fled to a neighbors home.

She was not injured.

“We do believe this individual shot multiple rounds at his grandmother, again with her being able to flee the scene was a blessing. She is safe and without harm, which is very important,” Sheriff Cobb said.

The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to secure the scene with the assistance of Louisiana State Police and Monroe PD. Sheriff Cobb said during the standoff, Roberts fired several shots from inside the home while SWAT members were on scene. Roberts was taken into custody without incident.

Roberts is charged with attempted second degree murder. He’s currently being held at the Franklin Parish Detention Center on a $500,000 bond. Sheriff Cobb said further charges could be made as the investigation continues.

