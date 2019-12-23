83-year-old man who lived alone dies in house fire

A water hose was run through a window; the “nozzle was next to the victim as if he was trying to fight the fire”

CULLEN, La. (KSLA) — An 83-year-old man who lived alone has died in a house fire in northern Webster Parish.

Cullen firefighters were summoned to a residence in the 100 block of James Street at 8:52 a.m. Sunday, the Louisiana fire marshal’s office reports.

They found the elderly man’s body in the kitchen, where a garden hose had been run through a window, said Ashley Rodrigue, spokeswoman for the fire marshal’s office.

The water hose “nozzle was next to the victim as if he was trying to fight the fire.”

State deputy fire marshals are on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

