Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

83-year-old man who lived alone dies in house fire

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

A water hose was run through a window; the “nozzle was next to the victim as if he was trying to fight the fire”

CULLEN, La. (KSLA) — An 83-year-old man who lived alone has died in a house fire in northern Webster Parish.

Cullen firefighters were summoned to a residence in the 100 block of James Street at 8:52 a.m. Sunday, the Louisiana fire marshal’s office reports.

They found the elderly man’s body in the kitchen, where a garden hose had been run through a window, said Ashley Rodrigue, spokeswoman for the fire marshal’s office.

The water hose “nozzle was next to the victim as if he was trying to fight the fire.”

State deputy fire marshals are on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories