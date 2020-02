CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) – Cameron Parish authorities say the search for a missing 82-year-old man has come to a sad end.

Alva “Tony” Hidalgo was found dead in Rapides Parish Sunday morning, according to Cameron Sheriff Ron Johnson.

Johnson said Hidalgo was found deceased inside his truck, which was submerged in a ditch on Muddy Bayou Road.

Johnson said the road was flooded.