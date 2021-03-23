8-year-old girl shot and killed in Houma

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) – The Houma Police Department is investigating the murder of an 8-year-old girl on Monday night.

According to Houma Police Chief Dana Tymone Coleman, Officers responded to a call of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of Main Street. When they arrived at the scene they determined that the child and two other people was shot when someone inside of light-colored sedan opened fire on them while they were riding in a dark colored compact car.

The victims drove directly to the hospital where the girl was pronounced dead. She has not been identified. Houma Police are currently interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence in this case. Chief Coleman is asking anyone with information to call the Police department or Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433