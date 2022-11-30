LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Eight people were wounded in a shooting at a Lake Charles bar early Wednesday morning, police said.

Lake Charles Police Department responded to a call at approximately 1:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Broad Street.

Authorities said officers observed multiple victims of gunshot wounds and learned that others had already been transported by private means to local hospitals for treatment. Acadian Ambulance arrived on scene and transported one victim to a local hospital and police transported two other victims to a local hospital.

At this time there are eight known victims, according to police.

As of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, two victims were treated and released, three were in critical condition and three were in stable condition, police said.

LCPD said one person is currently in custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact lead Detective Sgt. Kevin Hoover at (337) 491-1311.