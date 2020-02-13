Live Now
8 Louisiana students accused in juvenile sexual battery case

Louisiana

Many High School

MANY, La. (AP) — Eight students at a Louisiana high school face charges after an alleged sexual assault on another student.

Louisiana State Police said Wednesday that authorities arrested seven juvenile students and an 18-year-old identified as Quacie Kerlegon. Each is enrolled at Many High School in DeSoto Parish.

Kerlegon was arrested for sexual battery and second-degree kidnapping and is being held at the Sabine Parish Detention Center. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The juveniles face a variety of charges including sexual battery, second-degree kidnapping and pornography involving juveniles, Senior Trooper Casey Wallace said in a news release.

An investigation began after a complaint was filed earlier this month with the Many Police Department involving an “illicit social media video” containing the sexual battery of a juvenile. Wallace would not say what social media platform the video was on, indicating that was part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged incident.

Wallace also would not reveal the alleged victim’s gender or age.

