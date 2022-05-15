BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) (KLFY) – Eight people were indicted on federal charges after authorities said they tried to smuggle undocumented immigrants and drugs into Grand Isle.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the eight individuals are accused of participating in an international scheme to smuggle 24 undocumented individuals into Louisiana aboard a vessel called “Pop.”

Carl Allison, 46, is said to be “Pop’s” owner, according to a press release from the DOJ.

He worked alongside “Omar” Lindomar De La Rosa, 37 and six other people to bring the undocumented individuals from Honduras into the United States between the dates of December, 2021 and February 14, 2022, the DOJ said.

Officials say the Coast Guard apprehended “Pop” off the coast of Grand Isle February 15 and seized 24 kilograms of cocaine from the ship.

If convicted of the human smuggling offenses, each defendant faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison.

In addition to Allison and De La Rosa, the other defendants are:

-Josue Alexander Flores-Villeda, 35

– Darrel Martinez, 40

– Lenard Cooper, 39

– Rudy Jackson Hernandez, 35

– Hennessey Devon Cooper,26

– Lance Vroon, 39 (still at large)

Officials added that if convicted of the drug conspiracy offense, Villeda will face between 10 years and life in prison.

Read the full story, here