77-year-old Lafayette woman killed in crash

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 77-year-old Lafayette woman died Wednesday morning in a vehicle crash on I-12 in Tangipahoa parish.

According to State Police, Nannette Briggs was an unrestrained passenger in a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 12 and struck the rear of a International HX trailer that was stopped due to a traffic congestion.

Police say after impact, Briggs vehicle traveled off of the roadway and overturned.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, who was properly restrained, according to police was moderately injured and transported to a local area hospital.

No other injuries were reported.