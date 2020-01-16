Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

75-year-old Baton Rouge man arrested for allegedly molesting 6-year-old girl

Louisiana

by: Karli Carpenter

Posted: / Updated:

WARNING: Graphic content below.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 75-year-old Baton Rouge man for allegedly molesting a 6-year-old girl.

Joseph William Lively of 5915 Vicksburg Drive faces one charge of molestation of a juvenile following an accusation that he molested the child while giving her a massage.

The child’s mother said she sent her daughter to a friend’s house nearby, and after she picked up the girl and asked what she did while there, the child said she got a massage in a spare bedroom, according to an affidavit.

The child reportedly told her mother that she got a full-body massage and the man touched her “privates.”

During a forensic interview, the child said she was taken into a spare bedroom and given a massage, at which time Lively allegedly put his hands down the child’s pants and inside her underwear.

The victim also said he rubbed her chest through her shirt. She indicted she was uncomfortable and left the room, according to the affidavit.

A deputy contacted Lively at his residence, but Lively refused to cooperate, the affidavit reveals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Overcast. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories