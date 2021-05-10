72-year-old grandmother, minister receives degree from college in Louisiana

PINEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The 166th commencement for Louisiana College took place over the weekend.





Images courtesy of Alena Noakes (Louisiana College)

Graduates from 2020 and 2021 were honored on May 8 at the Rapides Coliseum.

243 degrees were handed out and one of those degrees went to 72-year-old Mary Robinson.



Images courtesy of Alena Noakes (Louisiana College)

Robinson is pictured above with Pastor and Louisiana College Associate Vice President, Dr. Joshua Joy Dara.

“My journey was God’s journey,” Mary said. “I enjoyed working with the children, but I heard

the call from God to go back to school.”

And go back to school she did, the 72-year-old woman earned her degree in missions and ministries, with a minor in psychology.

During her life, Robinson has been a teacher, ordained minister, mother, grandmother and now, college graduate.