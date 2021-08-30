71-year-old man killed by alligator following Hurricane Ida, deputies say

SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – A 71-year-old man was attacked and presumably killed by an alligator following Hurricane Ida, according to deputies.

The incident occurred at around noon on Monday in Avery Estates in Slidell when the man was walking in floodwaters, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office (STPSO). The man’s wife told deputies she witnessed a large alligator attack her husband. She also told deputies that she was inside her home when the attack happened.

She attempted to help her husband and stopped the alligator attack, according to STPSO. She was then able to pull her husband out of the water and proceeded to grab medical supplies for his injuries, deputies said. Once realizing the extent of his injuries, she told deputies she got in her pirogue and headed out to get help a mile away.

Upon her return, he was no longer there, the wife told STPSO. Sheriff’s Office deputies jumped into action, using high water vehicles and flatboats to search for the victim.

According to STPSO, the man has not been found and the incident remains under investigation.

Law enforcement warns residents of dangerous wild animals displaced after the storm.