7-year-old Shreveport girl dies after being struck by pickup truck

Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) – A girl has died after being hit by a pickup truck on Saturday night in north Shreveport.

Officers got the call just after 7 p.m. to North Market Drive between N. Lakewood Drive and Scherer Drive.

According to Cpl. Angie Willhite, she ran out into the roadway, where she was hit by the pickup. Her caretakers were across the street

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene, according to Willhite.

The child was sent to a Shreveport hospital, where she later died.

Crews with Shreveport Police Department’s crash scene investigators and youth services division remain on scene.

No word on charges for the driver of this pickup at this time.

