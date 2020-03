LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)– Officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested 68-year-old James Jordan of Lake Charles for ‘felony sexual battery’.

Investigators say they received a complaint on March 28 of Jordan allegedly having had inappropriate sexual contact with a 23-year-old woman.

Following an investigation, Jordan was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. His bond is set at $50,000.