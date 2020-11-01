68 Louisiana polling locations affected by Hurricane Zeta remain without power; some changes announced

68 of Louisiana’s 435 polling locations affected by Hurricane Zeta remain without power, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Polling locations without power restoration will receive generators to operate Election Day equipment, Secretary Kyle Ardoin said.

A list of impacted parishes and changes (if any) are below:

St. Tammany Parish:

All 64 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. No polling location changes are expected.

St. Bernard Parish:

All 10 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage, however, none of the ten currently have power. Power restoration is underway through utility partners. No polling location changes are expected.



Lafourche Parish:

37 out of 48 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. Nine remaining locations have received the all-clear for damage, and power restoration is underway through utility partners.

Two polling locations have changes in Lafourche Parish:

Precinct 10/7 (Old Golden Meadow Settlement, S 20986 Hwy 1, Golden Meadow) and Precinct 10/9 (St. Joseph Church Recreation Center, 17980 West Main St. Galliano) will be moved to Precinct 10/8 (Golden Meadow Middle School, 630 S. Bayou Dr., Golden Meadow).

Terrebonne Parish:

46 out of 50 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. Four remaining polling locations are without power, while power restoration efforts are underway. No polling location changes are expected.



Orleans Parish:

107 out of 124 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. 17 remaining polling locations are without power, and power restoration efforts are underway. No polling location changes are expected.

Jefferson Parish:

123 out of 144 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. 21 remaining polling locations are without power and power restoration efforts are underway. No polling location changes are expected.

Plaquemines Parish:

Five out of nine polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. Four remaining polling locations are without power, and power restoration efforts are underway. One polling location could potentially be moved.

St. Charles Parish:

19 out of 24 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. 21 remaining polling locations are without power and power restoration efforts are underway. No polling location changes are expected.



Washington Parish:

All 27 polling locations have received an all-clear for damage and power. No polling location changes are expected.

The Secretary of State’s office continues to work with state, local partners and private-sector partners to address problems and challenges as they arise.