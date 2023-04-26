(KLFY) A 65-year-old man who was stranded since Monday after he became stuck in the mud near Port Bolivar, Texas has been rescued by the Coast Guard.

The unidentified man was riding his bike toward the Bolivar Ferry around sunset on Monday when his bike became stuck, the Coast Guard said, and when he began to walk, he too became physically stuck in the mud.

Following a messaging sent at 4:17 a.m. Monday an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was sent out to assist and after arriving on scene, the crew hoisted the man and transferred him to emergency medical service personnel waiting at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, in reportedly stable condition.