CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — 63-year-old Vidalia man killed in motorcycle crash.

On December 25, 2022, at approximately 2:30 PM, Louisiana State Police Tropp E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 425 near Clayton. According to a release from Louisiana State Police, the crash claimed the life of 63-year-old Thomas W. Pritchard of Vidalia, La.

The initial investigation revealed Pritchard was south on Louisiana Highway 425 on a 2005 Honda motorcycle. The motorcycle traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Pritchard was reportedly ejected from the motorcycle.

Pritchard was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

The fatal crash is still under investigation.