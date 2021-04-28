6-year-old boy dies in Grosse Tete trailer fire

GROSSE TETE, La. (KLFY) – One child is dead after a fire ripped through a trailer on Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the State Fire Marshal (SFM).

The Grosse Tete Fire Department and State Fire Marshal deputies responded to the scene shortly after 8 a.m.

Before the fire started, there were four people inside: a mother, a teenage girl, and two school-age children. The mother left briefly, and while she was gone, the remaining occupants noticed smoke and began to evacuate the trailer.

Once outside, the teenager noticed only she and a female child were out of the home and could not locate the remaining male child. The teenager reentered the home to find the boy, and when checking his bedroom, located heavy fire and smoke. She eventually had to retreat from the home once again due to the intensity of the fire and smoke.

Following an assessment of the scene, including witness statements from the two occupants who escaped, deputies have determined the fire began in a bedroom, where the victim was located. At this time, while the exact cause of the fire is still being investigated, it is believed that the source of the fire is electrical in nature in the area of a window A/C unit.

Deputies were able to confirm the presence of smoke alarms in the home, but have been unable to confirm they were working at the time of the fire.

The SFM would like to take this opportunity to remind all Louisiana families about our Operation Save-A-Life program. Operation Save-A-Life partners with local fire departments and districts to provide FREE smoke alarm installations, at any time of the year, for families in need of assistance accessing the critical emergency-alert equipment.