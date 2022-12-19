KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters in Caddo Fire District 4 found numerous caged animals inside a home when they responded to a fire on Friday.

Around 10:30 a.m., crews rushed to the scene on Providence Rd. in Keithville to find a home on fire. Officials say multiple dogs, cats, turtles and rabbits were caged inside the house. Firefighters worked to rescue the animals while they put out the flames.

During their secondary search, crew members discovered a six foot 30lb albino boa constrictor in one of the three aquariums. Cpt. Martin and firefighter John Phelan pulled it from the home safely.

The boa constrictor had some minor surface burns and was taken to Steve’s Snaketuary for rehabilitation. Authorities say he is expected to make a full recovery.

In an interview later between Steven Kennedy, owner of the Snaketuary, and several firefighters involved in the rescue, the snake was discovered about 30 minutes after fire crews arrived on the scene. A firefighter broke the window to pass the boa constrictor to safety.

According to Kennedy, a woman was watching the snake for the owner at the time the fire happened. He says due to lacking the correct permit, the woman can’t get the snake back. Kennedy will take care of the boa constrictor until the owner can retrieve it. The Snaketuary also took in two box turtles rescued from the fire.

Caddo Parish Fire District 4 rescues albino boa constrictor from house fire (Source: Caddo Parish Fire District 4)

Many of the animals trapped inside the home did not survive. According to officials, one rabbit, five cats, and seven dogs died due to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.