$6.5M granted to LDH for HIV/AIDS treatment and services

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLFY) — The Department of Health and Human Services will grant the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) over $6 million in Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program grants to fund HIV drugs and services for uninsured patients.

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) announced the grant funding for the state on Friday.

The Ryan White Program provides a comprehensive system of HIV primary medical care, essential support services, and medications to improve health outcomes and reduce HIV transmission among hard-to-reach populations.

“As a doctor, I treated uninsured HIV patients and saw the pain this disease can cause,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This money is a great investment in making Louisiana healthier and lowering the rate of HIV.”